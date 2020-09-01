BNP’s 42nd founding anniversary Tuesday

BNP is going to celebrate its 42nd founding anniversary across the country on Tuesday in a low-key manner due to the coronavirus prevalence, reports UNB.
On 1 September 1978, late Ziaur Rahman founded the party with a 19-point programme to build a self-reliant Bangladesh.
The party chalked out some programmes, including virtual discussions, to celebrate its founding anniversary maintaining social-distancing rules.
BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir issued separate messages, greeting the party leaders, activists, followers and people from all walks of life on the occasion.
As per the programmes, the party flag will be hoisted atop its Nayapaltan central office and all other offices of BNP across the country at 6:00am on Tuesday.
Besides, BNP standing committee members will place wreaths and offer fateha at the grave of its founder Ziaur Rahman at 11:00am on the day.
Later, the leaders and activists of BNP’s Dhaka south and north units will also place wreaths at Zia’s grave at 1:00am and 12:00pm respectively.
The party will also arrange a virtual discussion at 3:00pm on the day.
BNP’s associate bodies and their all units across the country will mark the day by holding various programmes, including discussions.
After the assassination of Zia on 30 May 1981 in Chattogram, his widow Khaleda Zia took over the party leadership.
In its 41 years' journey, BNP had been in power four times and in the opposition twice.
The party has been out of power for over 12 years since the 1/11 political changeover in 2007.