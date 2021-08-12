BNP’s politics is now on life-support: Quader

Mentioning that BNP doesn’t do politics for the people and that is why they take people their opponent, Quader said the government doesn’t pay any heed to BNP’s worthless and purpose-oriented propaganda as the people don’t believe in BNP’s such ingenuity of words.
About the remarks of BNP leaders that ‘the government is on ventilation’, Quader said: “At first put off your spectacles of daydreaming to go to power, and then see whether there is soil under your feet or not. You (BNP) remain alive due to media.”
The AL general secretary said BNP leaders don’t have any power to take any combined decision as they only replicate the decision coming from abroad through media staying in Dhaka and they only execute the orders.
BNP’s politics is to patronise killers, corrupt and communal evil forces and suppress the distressed people.
Their politics is of distorting the history, spreading propaganda and falsehood, he said.
Quader said BNP’s continuous propaganda centering vaccines is nothing but spreading of meaningless falsehood.
BNP is jealous of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s capability in tackling any crisis and that is why they have resorted to such propaganda, he said.
The AL general secretary said BNP is making criticism indiscriminately against vaccination to get rid of their suffering from mass-frustration after failing both in polls and movements.
Turning to coronavirus situation, the minister said indifference and negligence towards health guiltiness could create a severe disaster as coronavirus infection rate still remains high.
So, safety of own life should be ensured by individuals, otherwise the government will be bound to impose strict restrictions again for safeguarding public health if the situation worsens, he said.