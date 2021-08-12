BNP’s politics is now on life-support: Quader

Mentioning that BNP doesn’t do politics for the people and that is why they take people their opponent, Quader said the government doesn’t pay any heed to BNP’s worthless and purpose-oriented propaganda as the people don’t believe in BNP’s such ingenuity of words.

About the remarks of BNP leaders that ‘the government is on ventilation’, Quader said: “At first put off your spectacles of daydreaming to go to power, and then see whether there is soil under your feet or not. You (BNP) remain alive due to media.”

The AL general secretary said BNP leaders don’t have any power to take any combined decision as they only replicate the decision coming from abroad through media staying in Dhaka and they only execute the orders.