It seems govt is scared

The Awami League government is trying to ensure that a massive gathering of leaders and activists does not take place in the BNP rallies in the divisional cities.

The transport strike, which is being enforced by the district bus, minibus, microbus owners association in Khulna today, has seemingly been fueled by the government.

Here, anyone can understand that the strike is just an excuse. The government could have asked those who are on strike to hold it before or after the BNP rally, had a democratic environment been in the country.