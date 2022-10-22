It seems govt is scared

All have the right to assembly according to the constitution. What the government is doing (barring public gatherings at BNP meetings) is against the constitution.
It seems the government is scared.
The government is suffering from a panic that there might be a huge gathering at the BNP rally. They may have thought that the public grievance against them has been too much. This is why they are trying so that a huge public gathering does not take place.
It is not a very good sign for a normal society, let alone a democratic society.
There is no significant practice of democracy in Bangladesh. The obstruction in gatherings is an example of the fact that the practice of democracy is not being allowed here. If the government thinks that it is running the country as the representative of the people, it should have the patience to listen to them (people).
The primary responsibility of the government is to allow any people to speak. It has to create facilities for the people to speak, rather than barriers. If the people speak rationally, it has to pay heed to them and try to act accordingly.
The country will run not according to the words of the king, but according to the words of the people. This is the norm of a democratic society. If not, how does the current government claim to be a representative of the people?
I think a flawless security arrangement should be made for those who will call a rally. The law and security forces can oversee that there is no chaos. But it is not a democratic practice to create obstacles or barriers centering the rally.
*The author is the chairman of Jatiya Party