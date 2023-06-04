Volatile global situation likely to worsen further: PM tells parliament

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday apprehended that the present volatile world situation might deteriorate further, reports UNB.

"...no one can say how long this unusual situation of the world will continue. Maybe the situation will worsen further," she said.

The prime minister made the statement while participating in a condolence motion on ruling party lawmaker Afsarul Amin in parliament.

She said that food shortages, inflation, operating and transportation costs, electricity shortages have made everyone's life unbearable in the world.

The leader of the House said that the government has provided electricity to people's homes as promised.

She mentioned that crisis of fuel oil, coal or gas is going on worldwide.

"Now it is very difficult to buy. It has become impossible to buy. Still our efforts will continue."