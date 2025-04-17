Govt's differences with political parties becoming clear: Manna

The differences between the current interim government and the political parties in the country have started to become clear, said Nagorik Oikya president Mahmudur Rahman Manna.

He made the remarks while addressing a rally as the chief guest, in front of the National Press Club in the afternoon today, Thursday.

The Ganatantra Mancha organised the rally demanding an end to the carnage in Palestine. The leaders and activists of the forum were present at the rally.