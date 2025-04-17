Govt's differences with political parties becoming clear: Manna
The differences between the current interim government and the political parties in the country have started to become clear, said Nagorik Oikya president Mahmudur Rahman Manna.
He made the remarks while addressing a rally as the chief guest, in front of the National Press Club in the afternoon today, Thursday.
The Ganatantra Mancha organised the rally demanding an end to the carnage in Palestine. The leaders and activists of the forum were present at the rally.
After the rally, there was also a protest march in front of the National Press Club demanding an end to the massacre in Palestine’s Gaza, and the establishment of a free Palestine.
At that time, Mahmudur Rahman Manna said, “There are no words to express the ongoing genocide in Gaza, Palestine, and the suffering of the Palestinians. This massacre is so barbaric that it has never happened anywhere else in the history of the world. We have joined the protest against this barbarity. We express our solidarity in the fight to establish free Palestine.”
Manna’s speech also touched upon the recent political situation in Bangladesh. He said, “The differences between the government and the political parties are starting to become clear. Eventually we would have to return to democracy to resolve the crisis. The issues have to be resolved through dialogue.”
Among others, Biplobi Workers Party general secretary Saiful Haque spoke at the rally presided over by Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) senior vice-president Tania Rob.