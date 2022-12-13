Quader urges BNP not to create chaos on 24 December

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday urged BNP not to create anarchy ahead of the party’s national council on 24 December, reports UNB.

He was addressing a press conference at the party president's political office in Dhanmondi on the occasion of the party's 22nd national council.

"A huge number of leaders and activists from every corner of the country will join the council. So, don't create any chaos", he said.