Quader urges BNP not to create chaos on 24 December

Prothom Alo English Desk
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul QuaderFile photo

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday urged BNP not to create anarchy ahead of the party’s national council on 24 December, reports UNB.

He was addressing a press conference at the party president's political office in Dhanmondi on the occasion of the party's 22nd national council.

"A huge number of leaders and activists from every corner of the country will join the council. So, don't create any chaos", he said.

From a rally on 10 December, BNP announced a mass-procession programme in all cities, including Dhaka and district towns on 24 December to realise their 10-point demand which coincides with Awami League’s 22nd national council.

Quader said considering the global crisis, their leader prime minister Sheikh Hasina directed them to hold the council in a very simple manner. “We hope a successful council will be held," he added.

 "As the 10 December rally became a flop, the BNP's leaders and activists have lost their mind."

He also said that the country's economic situation is good now and it is going towards a better condition.

