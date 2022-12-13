Quader urges BNP not to create chaos on 24 December

From a rally on 10 December, BNP announced a mass-procession programme in all cities, including Dhaka and district towns on 24 December to realise their 10-point demand which coincides with Awami League’s 22nd national council.
Quader said considering the global crisis, their leader prime minister Sheikh Hasina directed them to hold the council in a very simple manner. “We hope a successful council will be held," he added.
"As the 10 December rally became a flop, the BNP's leaders and activists have lost their mind."
He also said that the country's economic situation is good now and it is going towards a better condition.