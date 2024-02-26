BNP will have to pay for not contesting election: Quader
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will have to pay for the mistakes the party made by not joining the parliamentary election after its failure to mobilise a movement, said the General Secretary of ruling Awami League and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Monday.
Soon they will realise how the space has shrunk for them in politics, said the ruling party leader while talking to the media at the Zero Point of Daganbhuiyan municipal town.
The road transport and bridges minister was inspecting the work of widening the Daganbhuiyan-Basurhat road in Feni in the afternoon.
Obaidul Quader said the general election this time was held despite many obstructions. There were conspiracies by local and foreign quarters to foil the election. But the daughter of Bangabandhu, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina did not fear anyone. She faced all the conspiracies with courage. She has uplifted herself at a unique height as the longest serving prime minister in the world.
The AL general secretary said the Dhaka-Chattogram highway will be upgraded to a 6-lane one and there will be two service lanes there. The government is thinking about constructing an elevated expressway along the highway.
Speaking about the forthcoming Upazila Parishad Election, the ruling party leader reiterated that the party will not nominate anyone. Rather, the popularity of the party leaders will be assessed through the election. The people would choose those who worked for them.
He also called upon all to work together forgetting internal rifts.