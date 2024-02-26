BNP will have to pay for not contesting election: Quader

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will have to pay for the mistakes the party made by not joining the parliamentary election after its failure to mobilise a movement, said the General Secretary of ruling Awami League and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Monday.

Soon they will realise how the space has shrunk for them in politics, said the ruling party leader while talking to the media at the Zero Point of Daganbhuiyan municipal town.