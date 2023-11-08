Who are the new members of Trinamool BNP?

More than 50 leaders and activists from different political parties, including the Awami League and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), have joined the Trinamool BNP, a newly registered political party that the opposition claims is a plot by the ruling bloc.

At an event at the National Press Club, Trinamool BNP chairman Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury and its secretary general Taimur Alam Khondokar welcomed the new members.

However, among the new members were no familiar or central leaders of BNP and other political parties. Still, the party declared to field candidates in all the constituencies in the upcoming national polls.

Asked about the party's future plan, Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury told Prothom Alo, "Keep observing what unfolds in the future, who join the party."