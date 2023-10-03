'King's Party' active, ruling AL behind the scenes

Lesser-known small parties, such as Trinamool, BNP, BNF, BNM, and the Bangladesh Supreme Party, are gaining importance in the upcoming national elections. The ruling Awami League is strategising to integrate breakaway BNP leaders into these parties and encourage their participation in the elections.

Such new parties, which are being called 'King's Party' have gained traction in this political landscape. Islamic parties with backing from the ruling party are also fielding candidates. This information came from multiple sources within the Awami League.

A senior leader of the party stated that their current objective is to ensure timely and inclusive elections with increased voter turnout. Consequently, the Awami League is actively planning for the next national election, assuming that BNP, which is pushing for a singular demand for the government's resignation, may not participate in the polls.

As part of this strategy, the government and the Awami League are mobilising some small parties to absorb BNP defectors. These parties are being referred to as 'King's Party' within the political landscape.