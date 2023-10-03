'King's Party' active, ruling AL behind the scenes

Lesser-known small parties, such as Trinamool, BNP, BNF, BNM, and the Bangladesh Supreme Party, are gaining importance in the upcoming national elections. The ruling Awami League is strategising to integrate breakaway BNP leaders into these parties and encourage their participation in the elections.
Such new parties, which are being called 'King's Party' have gained traction in this political landscape. Islamic parties with backing from the ruling party are also fielding candidates. This information came from multiple sources within the Awami League.
A senior leader of the party stated that their current objective is to ensure timely and inclusive elections with increased voter turnout. Consequently, the Awami League is actively planning for the next national election, assuming that BNP, which is pushing for a singular demand for the government's resignation, may not participate in the polls.
As part of this strategy, the government and the Awami League are mobilising some small parties to absorb BNP defectors. These parties are being referred to as 'King's Party' within the political landscape.
BNP leaders have been expressing concerns for a while that the government is attempting to divide opposition parties by establishing so-called King’s Parties before the elections. Recently, two former BNP leaders, Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury and Taimur Alam Khandker, have assumed leadership roles in Trinamool BNP. However, these newly active parties, including Trinamool BNP, are refuting the allegations of acting as a King's Party.
However, there is discussion among Awami League policymakers that around 100 seats may be allocated to the Jatiya Party, 14-party coalition partners, and leaders who have defected from the BNP and Islamic parties. This allocation aims to create an appearance of inclusivity in the upcoming parliamentary elections. It is also assured to provide all kind of assistance to the parties who will take part in the polls.
The Awami League is striving to achieve a 40 to 50 per cent voter turnout in the upcoming elections. This target is intended to demonstrate both in the country and internationally that the elections were inclusive. Therefore, it is crucial to have parties and individuals with public support involved in the next election.
Awami League party sources emphasise that the task of engaging leaders from various Islamic parties and the BNP does not rest solely on one politician. The government is actively working in this regard, and the progress of this effort is regularly updated to three specific Ministers.
Sources also indicate that individuals approached for the elections are being promised various benefits, either on an individual basis or for their respective parties. Some of them are requesting financial support, and assurances in that regard are being provided.
Many aspire to become public representatives, and their electoral viability is being assessed. If necessary, assurances are being given to support their candidacies. Moreover, several individuals embroiled in legal disputes are contemplating participation in the elections with assurances of future security.
Trinamool BNP, BNF and BNM
Sources from Trinamool BNP, BNF, and BNM indicate that a certain party is maintaining regular communication with them on behalf of the Awami League.
It has been suggested that some key leaders of BNP may also join. In such a scenario, if a new member joins, others may be asked to relinquish their positions—this message has been conveyed.
The sources further revealed that many individuals targeted at both central and district levels of BNP were former members of parliament, although no names were disclosed. These individuals stand at the final stage of their political careers. If BNP opts to boycott the elections, they may lose the opportunity to become members of parliament.
Additionally, some of them are not favored by BNP's top leadership or Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, making their future party nominations uncertain. Several of these BNP leaders have shown interest in exploring alternatives.
Furthermore, there are emerging district-level leaders of BNP who aspire to become public representatives, implying that this possibility may be restricted if they remain with BNP.
However, sources also mentioned that most BNP leaders prefer to take more time before making decisions. Some are inclined to consider their options further, especially after the United States announced the initiation of visa policy enforcement.
On the other hand, the Awami League is in a state of readiness. It is expected that the individuals who may break away from BNP will become clearer by the end of the next month.
Moreover, discussions are underway regarding the possibility of forming an alliance comprising Trinamool BNP, BNF, and BNM if deemed necessary.
*More to follow...