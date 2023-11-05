Time for dialogue with BNP ends: Obaidul Quader

Terming the Bangladesh Nationalist Party as a ‘party of terrorists’, governing Bangladesh Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has said no dialogue can be held with that party.
“The phase of dialogue has ended. Once we told them to scrape the conditions for dialogue but that time has ended,” he said.
Obaidul Quader made these remarks while replying to queries from journalists at the Awami League’s central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka Sunday.
Replying to a query on holding dialogue with political parties, the AL leader said who are those two parties? No dialogue can be held with terrorists and BNP proved again they are the party of arsonists and terrors, and there is no environment for dialogue after what the BNP is doing now, he added.
Claiming that the BNP leaders talk from caves, Obaidul Quader said, “BNP leaders could not be seen. They claimed their 10 million leaders were driven out of homes and 8,000 leaders and activists were arrested; they should not just claim it, they must present the list, and we will give this list to the home minister. They have been lying on it and complaining to foreigners.”
Replying to another query, the ruling party's general secretary stated that Border Guard Bangladesh personnel have been deployed to save people from the clutch of BNP.
Claiming terror activities were carried out on 28 October at the instruction of BNP leaders, Obaidul Quader, who is also the road transport and bridges minister, said, “They must face trial as they beat journalists and attacked police, as well as chief justice’s house. Should the people involved in these crimes be spared?”
Speaking about the media report on brands recalling apparel products manufactured by factories in Bangladesh in 12 countries including the US, Obaidul Quader said it is a rumour that 12 countries will not take apparels from Bangladesh and it is a baseless news report.