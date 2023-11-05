Time for dialogue with BNP ends: Obaidul Quader

Terming the Bangladesh Nationalist Party as a ‘party of terrorists’, governing Bangladesh Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has said no dialogue can be held with that party.

“The phase of dialogue has ended. Once we told them to scrape the conditions for dialogue but that time has ended,” he said.

Obaidul Quader made these remarks while replying to queries from journalists at the Awami League’s central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka Sunday.