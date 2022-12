Daisy Sarwar has been made new president while Sharmin Sultana Lily general secretary of Jubo Mohila League, the youth women front of Awami League, reports UNB.

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader announced the names of the president and the general secretary of Jubo Mohila League from its third triennial council of the organisation held at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital on Thursday.