BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia leaves for airport

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia left her residence in Gulshan at around 8:15PM for the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

A large number of BNP leaders and activists gathered along the road from her house to the airport. Thousands of supporters lined up on both sides of the road to see off their leader, with various slogans.

Khaleda Zia was expected to reach the airport around 9:00 PM. She will then travel to London on a special air ambulance, provided by the Emir of Qatar, at 10:00PM for advanced medical treatment.

Senior BNP leaders will see off Khaleda Zia at the airport. Thousands of BNP leaders and workers gathered along the airport road from the afternoon.

The Dhaka Metropolitan BNP and all its affiliated organisations had issued special instructions for their leaders and workers in advance to minimise public inconvenience during the departure. However, despite these precautions, some disruption still occurred.