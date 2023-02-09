Politics

BNP postpones march in Dhaka on Thursday

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
BNP flagProthom Alo illustration

Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has postponed its march in Dhaka scheduled to be held on Thursday. The party announced the decision in a press release issued late Wednesday night.

The press release said the pre-scheduled programme has been postponed conveying deep grief and sympathy over the death of thousands of people in the earthquake in Syria and Turkey.

The date of the programme will be announced later, it added.

A top BNP leader said that although their march on Thursday has been postponed, their programme on 12 February (Sunday) will be held as per the previous announcement.

BNP announced these two programmes last Tuesday as part of its ongoing movement to press home the demands of non-party caretaker government during the next (12th) parliamentary elections, release of party chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and acting chairperson Tarique Rahman, protesting the hike of fuel oil, gas, electricity and other daily necessities.

BNP organised four marches in two parts of the city from 28 January to 1 February. The party will hold simultaneous marches in unions across the country on 11 February.

Awami League to hold peace rallies in Dhaka

Meanwhile ruling Awami League and Jubo League, the youth wing of the party, have announced two peace rallies in Dhaka.

The Dhaka north city Awami League will hold a rally at 3:00 pm at the no.12 Lalmath in Pallabi area of the capital today, Thursday. The central leaders of Awami League, including party secretary Obaidul Quader, will attend the programme.

Before this rally, Dhaka south city Jubo League will hold a rally at the Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital at 2:30 pm.

Dhaka north city Awami League and the central committee of Jubo League have confirmed Prothom Alo about these rallies.

