AL to be responsible if the next election becomes uncertain: Fakhrul

BNP is unwilling to hold any talks with prime minister Sheikh Hasina as it has claimed she does not live up to her commitments.

Speaking at a press conference at BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office on Tuesday, party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam also hit out at the prime minister for her different comments about the political talks in 2018 and the next election and warned that BNP will not make any compromise on the question of a neutral election.

“We won't engage in any talks with her. Why should we hold a dialogue with her when she doesn't keep her word? That's why we didn't talk about dialogue for once,” he said.

Fakhrul also said they will not sit in talks with those who put BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia in jail before the election in a ‘false’ case for no reason.

Earlier on Monday, prime minister at her press conference ruled out the possibility of talks with the BNP ahead of the next general election.

"With whom will we hold talks? We held a dialogue before the 2018 election. What was its result? They did nothing except making the election questionable," she said.