Govt wants to make vote robbery festive by confining people: Rizvi

The BNP on Saturday accused the government of a serious crackdown on opposition politics across the country with the aim of establishing an autocratic dictatorship since the country’s voters turned down the schedule announced by the election commission for the next national election.

Speaking at a virtual press briefing, BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi called upon the election commission and the government to cancel the election schedule and create an atmosphere for holding a credible, inclusive and acceptable election in the country.

“The country’s 12 crore voters rejected with hatred the dictated election schedule announced by the election commission," he said.

He said people who have been disenfranchised for the past 15 years have taken to the streets demanding the resignation of 'despotic ruler Sheikh Hasina', and for the installation of a non-partisan caretaker government to oversee the next polls.

“Fascist Sheikh Hasina is carrying out a big crackdown across the country to establish an autocratic dictatorship, by eliminating the nationalist forces and opposition parties and dissidents through a cunning blueprint after establishing her control over all the state apparatuses, including the judiciary, administration and police,” the BNP leader said.