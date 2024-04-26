BNP expels 73 for contesting upazila parishad election

It said according to the constitution of the BNP, they have been expelled from all levels of the party including the primary membership.

Sources from the BNP said that those who have been expelled from the party are contesting in the election as chairman, vice-chairman and female vice-chairman candidates.

Members of the standing committee, the highest policy making body of the party, tried to dissuade them from contesting the election as the party has decided not to join the election. Letters were also sent to them.