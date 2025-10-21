Golam Porwar to NCP: ‘Don’t compete with your father right after birth’

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami secretary general professor Golam Porwar has advised the leaders of the newly formed National Citizen Party (NCP) not to rush into competing with Jamaat-e-Islami.

“You are a new student-led political organisation. You have a long way to go to compete with Jamaat-e-Islami. Don’t try to compete with your father right after birth,” he said.

Golam Porwar made these remarks while addressing as the chief guest at a “student and youth rally” in Tala upazila of Satkhira, around 3:00 pm on Monday.

Professor Golam Porwar said that a leader from a newly formed student-led political party had recently posted a regrettable status criticising Jamaat-e-Islami.