Satkhira rally
Golam Porwar to NCP: ‘Don’t compete with your father right after birth’
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami secretary general professor Golam Porwar has advised the leaders of the newly formed National Citizen Party (NCP) not to rush into competing with Jamaat-e-Islami.
“You are a new student-led political organisation. You have a long way to go to compete with Jamaat-e-Islami. Don’t try to compete with your father right after birth,” he said.
Golam Porwar made these remarks while addressing as the chief guest at a “student and youth rally” in Tala upazila of Satkhira, around 3:00 pm on Monday.
Professor Golam Porwar said that a leader from a newly formed student-led political party had recently posted a regrettable status criticising Jamaat-e-Islami.
“That leader said Jamaat-e-Islami does not want reforms and that Jamaat did not play any role in the dialogue on reform and a new constitution. But in fact, we were the first to submit a full report containing six reform proposals to the (National) Consensus Commission. They want us to criticise them (as) no one even mentions their name. When people talk about a big party like Jamaat, a few might mention them,” he told the rally.
“We don’t take you that seriously yet. Don’t start criticising us as yet; you have a long road ahead. You’re educated young people, and we pray for your success. You played a significant role in the 2024 mass uprising and made many sacrifices. You are July fighters — you have our respect and prayers. But when you speak the language of politics, do so as major political parties do. Using indecent, offensive, or non-political language does not befit any political leader,” Golam Porwar further said.
He stated that people across Bangladesh are now ready to cast their votes for the “dari palla (balance scale)” (Jamaat’s electoral symbol).
“The wave that has begun in the new Bangladesh must be spread throughout the country. Jamaat-e-Islami wants to build a humane Bangladesh free from enforced disappearances, killings, looting, and corruption,” he added.
Referring to what he called a conspiracy to disrupt Jamaat’s growing popularity, the party secretary general said, “Jamaat does not grab fish enclosures, seize land, or illegally extract sand. When Jamaat comes to power, there will be no unemployment in the country. Unemployment will be eradicated through technical education. If the state is governed according to divine laws, both Hindus and Muslims will live well.”
Mentioning that Jamaat had spent 20 years in political alliance with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Porwar remarked, “Now Jamaat-e-Islami is contesting separately. But tearing down Jamaat’s banners or pasting posters over ours is not the behaviour of a friendly ally. The brightest students from four of the nation’s top universities have sent a message that they want change. Yet BNP is now echoing the tone of the fascist Awami League.”
Mia Golam Porwar also said, “In 54 years of independence, three parties have ruled the country — the Awami League for 21 years, the BNP for 15 years, and the Jatiya Party for 9 years. None of them could bring real change to the people’s destiny; they have only changed their own fortunes. Jamaat-e-Islami has never been in power. This time, give your vote to Jamaat and test us. I can assure you, Jamaat does not take bribes, extort money, or engage in terrorism. Under Jamaat’s leadership, there will be no corruption or looting. The people of this country will prosper.”
Addressing the rally, Nurul Islam Saddam, central secretary of Islami Chhatra Shibir, Jamaat’s student wing, said that students in four universities have expressed trust in Chhatra Shibir.
“In the past, those who won in Dhaka University elections went on to succeed in national elections as well. In a changing Bangladesh, I urge people to place their trust in Jamaat-e-Islami,” he said.
Tala upazila unit Jamaat ameer Maulana Mofidullah presided over the rally.
Other special guests included central executive council member Izzat Ullah, Khulna regional assistant director Abul Kalam Azad, Khulna divisional organisational secretary Muhaddis Abdul Khalek, Satkhira district Jamaat ameer Shahidul Islam, district secretary Azizur Rahman, district labour welfare federation president Kazi Sujayet Ali, Satkhira city Chhatra Shibir president Al Mamun, and district Chhatra Shibir president Jubair Hossain.