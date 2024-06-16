Govt remains silent despite firing on St Martin from Myanmar: Fakhrul

Referring to the corruption of the former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed, the BNP secretary general said, "The officers and employees who support Awami League, think they will be able to do as they please, but ultimately it is not possible to survive committing such misdeeds. Aziz and Benazir is proof of this. It is the government that is using them as scapegoats."

Mirza Fakhrul Ahmed went on to say, "Today I saw in the newspapers that the there is a long list of corrupt deeds carried out by former Dhaka DMP commissioner Asaduzzaman Miah. Everything is being revealed one after the other. The cat is out of the bag. We have long being pointing out how this government is using the state machinery, using the government officials and allowing them to steal. Now they are out of the government's control. The government should resign immediately because they have failed to run the state. They have created misrule and have failed in running the state."