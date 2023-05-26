Independent candidate Zayeda elected Gazipur mayor beating AL’s Azmat

Faridul Islam, the returning officer of the elections, announced the result at Bongotaj Auditorium in Gazipur Zilla Parishad Bhabon at around 1:30am on Friday.

Zayeda Khatun is the mother of Jahangir Alam, the suspended mayor of Gazipur city corporation. Jahangir was also an Awami League leader who was expelled from the party.

The government suspended Jahangir Alam from the post of mayor on 25 November in 2021, days after expulsion from Awami League over allegations of making derogatory comments about Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and martyred freedom fighters.

Jahangir submitted his nomination paper this time too and sought AL ticket. But the election commission cancelled his nomination on the grounds of default loans. His mother's nomination, however, remained valid.

Later AL expelled him from the party permanently. Jahangir then campaigned for his mother extensively, making him the de facto competitor of the ruling party candidate Azmat.

Jahangir, who was present at the auditorium in Gazipur Zilla Parishad Bhabon during the announcement of results, said this victory belongs to the people of Gazipur.

A total of 575,050 votes were cast out of 11,79,463. The turnout was 48.75 per cent.