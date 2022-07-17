CEC urges political parties to take responsibilities for thwarting poll-time violence

Chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal today urged the political parties to take responsibilities for tackling poll-time violence as the political parties play vital roles in the fields of elections, reports BSS.

“The political parties should take responsibilities to prevent violence in polling areas because the political parties are the players in the voting field. They will play in the election fields while we will discharge our duties as referee,” he said.

He came up with the call while addressing a dialogue with the Nationalist Democratic Movement (NDM) at Nirbachan Bhaban in the city's Agargaon area.