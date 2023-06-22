Intelligence agencies picking up BNP’s probable candidates: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that different intelligence agencies are picking up the party’s MP candidates and aspirants and pressurising them to take part in the next general election if BNP boycotts it.
Fakhrul made the allegation while speaking at a press briefing at BNP chairperson’s political office at Gulshan on Thursday afternoon.
Those who are actively engaged with the politics of BNP, those who took part in elections or supposed to take part are being picked up by the intelligence agenciesMirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir
Explaining the allegation, Fakhrul said, ‘Let me share an ominous thing. It needs to be communicated to you. Those who are actively engaged with the politics of BNP, those who took part in elections or supposed to take part are being picked up by the intelligence agencies. They are being told “participate in elections even if BNP does not”. I’ve disclosed this openly. Many of our leaders have made this complaint.’
‘I urge all the state organisations and law enforcement officials that please don’t engage yourself with unconstitutional activities. Don’t stand against the people. People of this country have always stood against the undemocratic forces. They always defied any kind of fascism and won their rights. They will ensure their rights this time too.”
He further added that arresting people to foil their peaceful movement for rights is tantamount to sedition.
He alleged that the government was trying in a planned way to drive out opposition leaders and activists from the political field in the run up to the next general election.
As part of this plan, Fakhrul alleged, the government is filing false cases against the opposition men around the country, arresting and indicting them in these cases.
He said important leaders of BNP and its associate bodies are being arrested and if someone receives bail, they are being rearrested in other cases.
The trend of arresting BNP leaders and activists in fictitious cases has reemerged as in before the 2018 general election, he alleged.
The Awami League has clearly understood that people no longer accept them and that’s why the party does not want to hold an impartial election, he said and urged the government to step down and make way for a fair election dissolving the parliament.
BNP’s allegation baseless: Home minister
Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan denounced the allegations raised by Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir as baseless.
Talking to Prothom Alo, the home minister said the BNP would not be able to come up with any proof supporting these claims.
He said intelligence agencies report to the concerned law enforcement agencies if there are any cases or specific allegations against any BNP men. The law enforcement agencies then detain or arrest the person in question.
The minister said there is no scope to pick anyone up without any specific allegations.
Home minister added that the BNP is bringing many false allegations from political consideration.