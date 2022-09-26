28 AL candidates set to become zila parishad chairmen uncontested

The trend of winning ‘unopposed’ continues in local government polls. As many as 28 Awami League candidates are going to become zila parishad chairmen uncontested as there are no other contestants in those districts.

The 28 districts that have single contenders are Cumilla, Kurigram, Gopalganj, Chapainawabganj, Jhalkathi, Tangail, Thakurgaon, Noagaon, Natore, Narayanganj, Feni, Borguna, Bagerhat, Bhola, Madaripur, Munshiganj, Moulvibazar, Lakkhipur, Lalmonirhat, Shariatpur, Sirajganj, Sylhet, Noakhali, Pirojpur, Barishal, Dhaka, Jamalpur and Pabna, according to the data of election commission.

Sunday was the last day of withdrawal of candidacy in the zila parishad election. The election would take place in 61 out of 64 districts on 17 October. Election in the three hill districts would be held later. According to the EC, 90 candidates are vying for the chairman posts in 61 districts, 1505 candidates in member posts and 620 in member posts reserved for women candidates. The electoral symbol would be allocated for the election today, Monday.