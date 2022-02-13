Conducted all elections, didn’t miss a single one: CEC Nurul Huda

Replying to a question on whether all the polls were held in a fair manner, the CEC said it is not that all elections were conducted fairly. Clashes occurred, ballots were snatched occasionally and that was revealed too.

Nurul Huda further said vote casting had stopped and resumed. So, it cannot be said that all elections were completely held in a fair manner. Such were some polls. Media also said elections were being held peacefully and competitively, men and women queued up to cast votes in summer and winter, voter turnout was 70 per cent, even with the electronic voting machine (EVM). What could be a more successful election than this, he questioned.