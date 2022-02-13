Conducted all elections, didn’t miss a single one: CEC Nurul Huda

The CEC made the remarks while talking to newspersons after an event held to distribute special smart national identity (NID) cards among freedom fighters and to launch the Bangla version of the Representation of the People Order (RPO), 1972 at a hotel in Dhaka.
The CEC said they tried to carry out their duties neutrally and within the jurisdiction of law, not at anyone’s behest.
Replying to a question on whether all the polls were held in a fair manner, the CEC said it is not that all elections were conducted fairly. Clashes occurred, ballots were snatched occasionally and that was revealed too.
Nurul Huda further said vote casting had stopped and resumed. So, it cannot be said that all elections were completely held in a fair manner. Such were some polls. Media also said elections were being held peacefully and competitively, men and women queued up to cast votes in summer and winter, voter turnout was 70 per cent, even with the electronic voting machine (EVM). What could be a more successful election than this, he questioned.
The CEC said seven people contest for a post in an election and one wins. The remaining of the six defeated candidates do not speak, but criticism will obviously arise. People will speak good and bad. It is normal as per the culture of this country, he added.
Replying to a query on the treatment costs of election commissioner Mahbubul Talukdar, the CEC said. “These are the personal conversations. Do not ask any further.”