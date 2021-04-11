Khaleda Covid positive, but doing fine: Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia, who has tested positive for Covid-19, is doing fine, said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
Currently, Khaleda is under treatment of her personal physician.
BNP chairperson has sought the good wishes of the people, Fakhrul said on Sunday afternoon, conveying the message while addressing an emergency press briefing at the BNP chairperson’s political office in Gulshan in the capital.
Fakhrul said, “On 10 April, a sample of Khaleda Zia tested positive for Covid-19 at the icddr,b laboratory."
Physician FM Siddique along with BNP chairperson’s personal physician started Covid-19 treatment immediately after the test result came out.
The BNP secretary general said Khaleda Zia's temperature of was normal and so far she shows no symptoms of Covid-19 infection.
He said the next steps for her treatment would be taken as per the physicians’ observation.
The BNP leader requested party activists and supporters to pray for early recovery of Khaleda Zia. “At your convenient time, and maintaining health guidelines, say special prayers at local mosques,” Fakhrul added.