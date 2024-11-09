Anti-discrimination Student Movement to gather at Zero Point Sunday

The Anti-discrimination Student Movement will organise a mass gathering at Zero Point of Gulistan in the capital at 12:00pm on Sunday.

The organisation made the announcement of a mass gathering seeking justice for the 'fallen fascist Awami League'.

The programme was announced at the Facebook page of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement at around 8:30pm on Saturday.

Earlier, Awami League announced that they would hold a procession at Shaheed Noor Hossain Chattar of Zero Point seeking reinstatement of democracy and removal of undemocratic force.

The announcement was made on the Facebook page of the party today, Saturday.