BNP keeping multiple candidates ready for each constituency

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is streamlining its candidate selection process for the upcoming 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliamentary) election.

As part of this strategy, the party is keeping multiple potential candidates in mind for each constituency, according to BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed.

Speaking to journalists today, Monday, after placing flower wreath at the grave of Ziaur Rahman, the founder of BNP, at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital, marking the 47th founding anniversary of Jubo Dal, Salahuddin Ahmed said, “We have spoken to multiple qualified aspirants for every constituency across Bangladesh.”