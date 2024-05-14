Awami League and alliance leaders step up ties with China

On 21 March 2019 an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for mutual cooperation was signed between the ruling Awami League and the Communist Party of China. A delegation of the Communist Party of China visited Bangladesh at the time at the invitation of Awami League. During that visit, in the presence of the prime minister and Awami League president Sheikh Hasina, the MoU was signed by the minister of the Chinese Communist Party’s international relations division Song Tao and Awami League international relations secretary Shammi Ahmed. The memorandum was signed in Bangla, Chinese and English.

The memorandum stated that on the basis of non-interference in each other’s sovereignty, internal affairs and independence and based on equal rights and mutual respect, the two friendly parties would strengthen ‘China-Bangladesh strategic cooperation and partnership’ by increasing mutual exchange and cooperation. It also spoke of increasing communication and cooperation to step up discussions of mutual interest between the political leaders and workers at various levels within the two parties.