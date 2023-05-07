No foreign pressure for caretaker govt: Obaidul Quader

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday said there is no foreign pressure for restoring caretaker government system in Bangladesh, reports BSS.

"European Union, the USA, the UK or no other friendly country put pressure on Bangladesh over caretaker government system. Any country didn't interfere in internal matters of Bangladesh," he said.

Quader said these while talking to journalists after a board meeting of Bridge Authority at Setu Bhaban in the capital's Banani area.