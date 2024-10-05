Jamaat wants roadmaps on reform, election

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami sought two roadmaps for reforms and elections during its dialogue with the interim government today, Saturday.

Jammat ameer (chief) Shafiqur Rahman said this after the dialogue at state guest house Jamuna.

Jamaat leaders held dialogue with the chief adviser Muhammad Yunus for around an hour.

The Jamaat chief said his party placed reform as the number one priority in the dialogue.

"The timing of reform has been discussed. We sought two things, a roadmap for reforms and another for elections. The election will be successful if the reform succeeds. We laid emphasis on these two aspects," Shafiqur Rahman said.

Replying to a question form newsman, Shafiqur Rahman said Jamaat would unveil its reform proposals on 9 October.