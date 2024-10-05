Dialogue with Yunus
Jamaat wants roadmaps on reform, election
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami sought two roadmaps for reforms and elections during its dialogue with the interim government today, Saturday.
Jammat ameer (chief) Shafiqur Rahman said this after the dialogue at state guest house Jamuna.
Jamaat leaders held dialogue with the chief adviser Muhammad Yunus for around an hour.
The Jamaat chief said his party placed reform as the number one priority in the dialogue.
"The timing of reform has been discussed. We sought two things, a roadmap for reforms and another for elections. The election will be successful if the reform succeeds. We laid emphasis on these two aspects," Shafiqur Rahman said.
Replying to a question form newsman, Shafiqur Rahman said Jamaat would unveil its reform proposals on 9 October.
Jamaat ameer said this government has not come to power to rule, but for paving way for creating a fair mechanism to rule the country.
He said, "The nation has been deprived in last three elections. The government’s role is to create an environment to hold acceptable, fair and peaceful election. To do that, the government must carry out some fundamental reforms. We discussed what fundamental reforms it should bring."
The Jamaat chief said the law and order situation of the country has been discussed in the meeting. How the people and the government can work together to improve the law and order situation and keep the nation united against all kinds of conspiracies were discussed during the meeting.
"We are hoping that the current government will be able to conduct the elections from a neutral mentality. We have been saying since the beginning that we want to give the government a reasonable time for reforms. How long will be this reasonable time? We will soon work on this,” said the Jamaat ameer.
Shafiqur Rahman also said what should be done to maintain law and order situation during upcoming Durga Puja was also discussed during the meeting.
Jamaat nayeb-e-ameers Syed Abdullah Md Taher, ANM Shamsul Islam, Mujibur Rahman and assistant secretary general Abdul Halim, were among the delegates of Jamaat.
Advisor Hassan Ariff, Adilur Rahman Khan and special assistant to the chief advisor Mahfuz Alam represented the government delegation headed by the chief advisor.