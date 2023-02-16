Political violence: 72 killed in 13 months

As many as 72 people have been killed and 7,124 injured in 499 incidents of political violence in the last 13 months.

This information came up in a report presented by the Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) during a dialogue.

The rights organisatoin ASK organised the dialogue with the National Human Rights Commission of Bangladesh online on Wednesday.

It prepared a report on the humanitarian situation in the country between January 2022 and January 2023.

The organisation has used information from nine newspapers, several online news portals and the database of the ASK.

At the dialogue, ASK executive director Nur Khan said the ruling party activists and members of police carried out attacks in political programmes organised by the opposition parties.

He also said there were also efforts so that the opposition parties cannot organise rallies.

It is unfortunate and violation of human rights to oppress the oppositions and suppress the dissents ahead of the national election, Nur Khan observed.