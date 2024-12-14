Awami League leader Misbah Uddin attacked at midnight in Sylhet

Locals rescued Awami League leader Misbah Uddin Siraj from the Sagor Dighirpar area around 3:30am on Tuesday and took him to hospital after he came under attack at midnight in the city.

Misbah was Awami League’s central organising secretary for three times.

Sylhet metropolitan police’s additional deputy commissioner (media) Mohammad Saiful Islam confirmed the attack to Prothom Alo saying that the police came to know about the incident from hospital sources.

But Misbah had left the hospital after receiving treatment before police came to know about the incident. Investigation is going on to find out about the attack.