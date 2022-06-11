Different countries provide such opportunities: Obaidul Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has said like many other countries the government is allowing to bring back laundered money in a bid to get benefit from it.

He said this in a reaction to the proposed budget for fiscal year 2022-23 at the Awami League central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on Saturday afternoon.

On behalf of Awami League, Obaidul Quader presented the budget reaction to the media.

When asked whether the money launders would be encouraged for getting scope to legalise their laundered money by paying a tax of 7 per cent, the Awami League general secretary said, "See, this should not be viewed in this way. Huge money of the country has been laundered. This scope is given in different countries."

"We are giving that scope. Why should we continue this scope if this does not yield any good results? We have given this opportunity in the budget this time with a view to getting a positive result."