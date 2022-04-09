District judges can be appointed as returning officers: Akbar Ali Khan

Akbar Ali Khan, an advisor to the former caretaker government and former cabinet secretary, said that the district judges could be appointed as the returning officers instead of deputy commissioners based on the past experience.

For a better election, an election-time government can be formed following Pakistan’s current electoral system, with a former chief justice acting as head of the government and officials in the judiciary will be involved in conducting the polls.

Akbar Ali Khan made this remark while addressing a debate competition organised by Debate for Democracy in the capital’s FDC on Saturday.