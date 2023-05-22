Gazipur polls: Jahangir’s mother seeks army deployment in letter to foreign diplomats

Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) election's independent mayor candidate Zayeda Khatun sent letter to several foreign embassies demanding 7-point including deployment of army during the polls and engaging diplomatic observers in the election.

Zayeda made this request in a letter written to ambassadors and high commissioners of different countries including the US, the UK, Saudi Arabia, China, and India on Sunday.

Zayeda is the mother of suspended mayor of Gazipur city corporation Jahangir Alam. The former mayor, also a suspended Awami League leader, wanted to contest the polls this time too, but his nomination was cancelled. Jahangir is now the chief coordinator of the election conducting committee of his mother.

Zayeda Khatun, who is contesting the polls as an independent candidate under the symbol of ‘table clock’, claimed in the letter that her son was the most popular mayor of Gazipur city corporation and his nomination had been cancelled unjustly.