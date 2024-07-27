'BNP leaders-activists being crippled by torture during remand'

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir alleged that the arrested leaders and activists of his party are being tortured and crippled before being brought to court and are being tortured again after being remanded.

In a statement issued Saturday, Fakhrul said that the current illegal government has chosen the path of medieval torture.

Fakhrul said Gana Odkhikar Parishad’s convener Nurul Haque was beaten so brutally at the remand that he could not even stand while he was taken to the court, according to pictures published in media.