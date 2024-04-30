Many BNP leaders in upazila election’s second phase too
A lot of BNP leaders have filed nomination papers to compete in the second phase of upazila election defying party order.
Meanwhile, the party is preparing a list of the leaders who are going to participate in the election, violating the party's decision.
According to Prothom Alo’s reporters, at least 33 BNP leaders are going to contest for the chairman post in the second phase election.
Sources from the party said, the BNP high-up is annoyed with leaders who cling to their stance to participate in the election despite strong direction of the party to boycott the elections.
BNP was undecided till the nomination filing of the first phase election. That’s why the party took some time to convince them to withdraw nomination papers. The party later suspended 75 leaders for joining the polls.
Despite the suspension of the candidates of the first phase, BNP cannot resist its grassroots leaders from competing in the second phase too.
It was learnt that the BNP will finalise the list of the second phase candidates today. They would soon be served show-cause notice and other disciplinary action would follow.
According to information sent by Prothom Alo correspondents, the number of BNP candidates in chairman post is more in the second phase.
A total of 28 BNP leaders have filed nomination forms to contest in the chairman post in the first phase.
As per the latest information, 33 are going to compete in the post in the second phase. Other BNP leaders are contesting in vice chairman and female vice chairman posts.
In Panchagarh’s Debiganj upazila, BNP’s convener Rahimul Islam has submitted nomination form to contest in the chairman post. He told Prothom Alo last night, “I am contesting in the election.”
In Boda upazila of the district, three BNP leaders submitted nomination forms. Upazila BNP’s joint convener Abdul Mannan submitted nomination paper in chairman post and member secretary Laily Begum and upazila Swecchasebak Dal’s convener Asadullah in vice chairman post.
Among them Abdul Mannan told Prothom Alo last night he and Asadullah are going to withdraw their candidacy due to the party’s directive to boycott the polls.