Many BNP leaders in upazila election’s second phase too

A lot of BNP leaders have filed nomination papers to compete in the second phase of upazila election defying party order.

Meanwhile, the party is preparing a list of the leaders who are going to participate in the election, violating the party's decision.

According to Prothom Alo’s reporters, at least 33 BNP leaders are going to contest for the chairman post in the second phase election.

Sources from the party said, the BNP high-up is annoyed with leaders who cling to their stance to participate in the election despite strong direction of the party to boycott the elections.

BNP was undecided till the nomination filing of the first phase election. That’s why the party took some time to convince them to withdraw nomination papers. The party later suspended 75 leaders for joining the polls.