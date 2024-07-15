AB Party delegation meets UN resident coordinator, SDG goals discussed

Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) met UN resident coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis on Monday afternoon at her office, says a press release of the party.

Tajul Islam, joint convenor of the party, Mojibur Rahman Monju, member secretary, joint members secretary Asaduzzaman Fuaad and Zubair Ahmed Bhuiyan, and Nasreen Sultana Mily, in-charge of AB Party Women unit, attended the dialogue with the UN team.

They discussed Bangladesh’s challenging progress in the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the forthcoming graduation from the list of least development countries.

AB Party feels that the country stands way behind in its 17 interconnected goals which address the major development challenges faced by people in Bangladesh.