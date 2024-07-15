AB Party delegation meets UN resident coordinator, SDG goals discussed
Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) met UN resident coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis on Monday afternoon at her office, says a press release of the party.
Tajul Islam, joint convenor of the party, Mojibur Rahman Monju, member secretary, joint members secretary Asaduzzaman Fuaad and Zubair Ahmed Bhuiyan, and Nasreen Sultana Mily, in-charge of AB Party Women unit, attended the dialogue with the UN team.
They discussed Bangladesh’s challenging progress in the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the forthcoming graduation from the list of least development countries.
AB Party feels that the country stands way behind in its 17 interconnected goals which address the major development challenges faced by people in Bangladesh.
AB Party appreciated the UN agencies in Bangladesh in line with 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and UN Development System Reform (UNDS).
AB Party expressed concerns about the poorly performing economy and how that can create stress in achieving SDG goals like poverty alleviation, disaster management, good governance, police reform, human rights, environment, climate change, food security, empowerment of women, education, labour standards and employment, migration, refugees, peacekeeping, health care and research, inclusive infrastructure and resilience.
Recently exposed data manipulation and gross errors in numbers can severely harm the development aspiration.
The party felt the need for a stable and representative government to address not only economic crisis but also improving conditions in civic and political rights.
Every international index that the country is falling behind in ensuring rule of law, gender balance and press freedom.
The UN was urged to keep up its assistance, engagement and cooperation so that national progress is not hampered.
AB Party delegation updated the UN RC of party activities and programmes across the country.