BNP settles on Mirza Fakhrul, but will hold off on formal announcement: Sources

The identity of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) candidate for the presidency will be revealed at the last moment. The wait will continue until Thursday.

However, multiple senior BNP sources have said that the party has finalised the name of its Secretary General and Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir as its candidate in the presidential election.

A senior BNP leader told Prothom Alo on Wednesday that the party would not make any advance announcement because its Standing Committee had entrusted the party chairman with the responsibility of nominating the candidate for the presidency.

The candidate’s identity will become known when the nomination papers are submitted on Thursday, 13 August.