I am not part of this NCP: Mahfuj Alam

Stating that he was also offered a candidacy under the electoral negotiations between Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP), Mahfuj Alam said that he is not becoming a part of this NCP.

Mahfuj Alam made this statement in a Facebook post tonight, Sunday, following the announcement of electoral alliance between Jamaat and the NCP for the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election.

Besides Mahfuj Alam, many central leaders of the NCP have already either left the party or issued statements strongly opposing the decision regarding electoral negotiations with Jamaat.