I am not part of this NCP: Mahfuj Alam
Stating that he was also offered a candidacy under the electoral negotiations between Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP), Mahfuj Alam said that he is not becoming a part of this NCP.
Mahfuj Alam made this statement in a Facebook post tonight, Sunday, following the announcement of electoral alliance between Jamaat and the NCP for the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election.
Besides Mahfuj Alam, many central leaders of the NCP have already either left the party or issued statements strongly opposing the decision regarding electoral negotiations with Jamaat.
Mahfuj Alam is one of the three student leaders who were in the council of adviser of the interim government as frontline leaders of the July uprising. His influence was present in the NCP and Nagorik Committee, the party and organisation of the youth who led the uprising.
However, there was discussion about whether he would be a candidate from the NCP after Mahfuj Alam left the advisory council at the beginning of this month. He has now clarified his decision to no longer be involved with this party after the engagement of the NCP with Jamaat was finalised.
Mahfuj Alam wrote on Facebook, “Nagorik Committee and NCP were organised under the frontline leadership of July. Since my July fellow fighters are in these two organisations, I have provided them with advice, instructions, and cooperation in policy matters whenever requested over the past year and a half.”
Stating that this relationship no longer exists in the current context, Mahfuj Alam wrote, “Respect, affection, and friendship for my fellow July fighters will not be erased. But, I am not becoming a part of this NCP. It is not true that I was not given an offer from the Jamaat-NCP alliance. However, maintaining my long-standing position is more important than becoming a candidate of the Jamaat-NCP alliance from any seat in Dhaka.”
Clarifying his position, he further wrote, “I have said many things, including a new political-economic settlement, the cultural struggle against fascism, tackling social fascism, reconciliation, and a society of responsibility and compassion. These are things my July fellow fighters have repeatedly said from the two aforementioned organisations. But, did they uphold these? I have made every effort to establish the NCP in an independent way as a big July umbrella. However, that was not possible for many reasons.”
Mentioning that Bangladesh is in a cold war in this current chapter of history, Mahfuj said, “In this chapter, it is better to remain firm in one's own statements and principles without taking any side.”
He said that the possibility of an alternative youth or July force has not yet ended, adding “Rather, I will continue what I have said over the past year and a half, and the principles I have believed in through all political, cultural, and intellectual means.”
Mahfuj Alam will welcome anyone who joins him. He also expressed optimism, claiming that a new political-economic settlement is possible and a realistic demand.
“The emergence of an alternative and moderate youth/July force is imminent,” he added.