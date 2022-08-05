In a sense, BNP leaders responsible for Bhola deaths: Information Minister

Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud on Thursday said BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) leaders pushed their activists into conflict and in a sense they (BNP leaders) are responsible for the deaths in Bhola, reports news agency BSS.

“They (BNP leaders) should resign by accepting the responsibility as they pushed their workers into conflict. And in a sense, the BNP leaders are responsible for the deaths in Bhola incident,” he said.