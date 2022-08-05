In a sense, BNP leaders responsible for Bhola deaths: Information Minister

The minister told newspersons this evening after attending a memorial meeting and doa mahfil of Bangladesh Betar’s late director general Ahmed Kamruzzaman at the Betar auditorium in the capital city’s Agargaon area.
Hasan said BNP does politics of dead body and the two deaths are the worst victims of their dirty politics. BNP pushed its workers into violence and handed over arms to some of their activists, he added.
We are monitoring the situation. They (BNP) would not find any way of escape, when we will be in the field
He further said they (BNP) opened fire on police and police personnel received bullet injuries. Even, they (BNP) vandalised properties of local people and beat up a policeman at their party office, he added.
“So, in a sense, the BNP’s leadership is responsible for the deaths of their two activists. And they should resign after accepting the responsibility,” said Hasan, also joint general secretary of ruling Awami League.
The minister said BNP is doing movement in an empty field. This is the month (August) of mourning and the National Mourning Day is ahead, he added.
Earlier in the meeting, Hasan said Kamruzzaman was a polite and good human being. He was a dedicated official to Bangladesh Betar, he added.
He prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.
Information and broadcasting secretary Md Mokbul Hossain addressed the meeting as special guest with additional secretary and acting director general of Betar Khadiza Begum in the chair.
Prime minister’s speech writer Nazrul Islam and colleagues of Kamruzaman, among others, spoke on the occasion.
Later, a doa mahfil was held.