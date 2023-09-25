BNP postpones Aminbazar rally, alleges police demolish stage

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has postponed their rally in the capital’s Aminbazar, raising an allegation that police demolished the stage they set up for the rally at around 1:30 am last night.

However, the party will hold the rally to press home their demand for the resignation of the government at another entry point of Dhaka in Dholaikhal area of the capital.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will address the rally as the chief guest.