BNP postpones Aminbazar rally, alleges police demolish stage

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has postponed their rally in the capital’s Aminbazar, raising an allegation that police demolished the stage they set up for the rally at around 1:30 am last night.
However, the party will hold the rally to press home their demand for the resignation of the government at another entry point of Dhaka in Dholaikhal area of the capital.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will address the rally as the chief guest.
In this phase of the ongoing simultaneous movement, BNP announced rallies at two entry points of Dhaka. However, the party postponed today’s rally at Aminbazar. The party said they would hold the rally at the spot on Tuesday.
Dhaka district BNP organised the Aminbazar rally. Speaking to Prothom Alo over the phone on Monday, Dhaka district BNP general secretary Nipun Roy said they had set up the rally stage in front of the Chisty Filling Station in Aminbazar. However, police asked them to hold the rally at an alternative spot.
Nipun Roy further said, “Police demolished the stage in the night even before we had the chance to discuss an alternative spot for the rally.”
She alleged the members of police, led by the officer-in-charge (OC) of Savar police station, demolished the stage.
“Therefore, we had no other way than cancelling today’s programme. However, we are preparing to hold a rally there tomorrow,” she said.
Meanwhile, Savar police station OC denied the allegations saying that neither he nor any other police men demolished.
“There was no such stage there,” the OC claimed.