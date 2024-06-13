Implicating Tarique Rahman in grenade attack case politically motivated: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that several BNP leaders including Tarique Rahman have been implicated in the grenade attack on 21 August, out of political vengeance.

"This is a well planned conspiracy to tarnish the image of Tarique Rahman," the BNP leader said in a statement on Thursday.

Mirza Fakhrul in the statement condemned and protested the statement of prime minister Sheikh Hasina who in the parliament talked about 15 fugitive convicts including Tarique Rahman in the case on 21 August.

He said Awami League failed all around and wants to continue the shade of political dispute due to an ill motive.

In the statement, Fakhrul said Awami League has included the name of Tarique Rahman in the charge sheet by engaging their chosen investigation officer after the party came to power in 2009.