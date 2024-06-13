Implicating Tarique Rahman in grenade attack case politically motivated: Mirza Fakhrul
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that several BNP leaders including Tarique Rahman have been implicated in the grenade attack on 21 August, out of political vengeance.
"This is a well planned conspiracy to tarnish the image of Tarique Rahman," the BNP leader said in a statement on Thursday.
Mirza Fakhrul in the statement condemned and protested the statement of prime minister Sheikh Hasina who in the parliament talked about 15 fugitive convicts including Tarique Rahman in the case on 21 August.
He said Awami League failed all around and wants to continue the shade of political dispute due to an ill motive.
In the statement, Fakhrul said Awami League has included the name of Tarique Rahman in the charge sheet by engaging their chosen investigation officer after the party came to power in 2009.
He said the 1/11 government, which was an outcome of their movement, carried out the investigation twice and submitted a charge sheet, but there was no name of Tarique Rahman.
Despite that, Fakhrul said Tarique Rahman was implicated in this case, which shows the vengeance of the 'Dummy Awami League'.
The BNP secretary general alleged 'Tarique Rahman has been convicted in innumerable false cases by influencing the judiciary'. If there was good governance and rule of law, looters, money launderers and loan defaulters close to the government would be punished, he said adding those people are moving at large.
Mirza Fakhrul also said it is a deep conspiracy against Tarique Rahman at a time when corruption of the people close to the government is being exposed and the innovative corruption of high officials connected to power is going viral.
He said the Awami fascist gang has been launching propaganda against Tarique Rahman for a long time.
Fakhrul said hiding audacity, intolerance and massive corruption, the government is now venting anger on Tarique Rahman. As a result, Tarique Rahman has been implicated in a conspiratorial way in the 21 August case.