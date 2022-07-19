BNP fears grave economic crisis ahead

Terming the countrywide load shedding an early sign of a grave economic crisis, BNP general secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday said the government will now find it very difficult to overcome the crisis and prevent its fall, report news agency UNB.

“The economists are saying problems are emerging in every sector. The government will now be at a loss for what to do. People are fuming and they’ll burst with anger, hastening the fall of the government,” he said.

Speaking at a press conference at BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office, Fakhrul also said the government has given around $7.5 to the export development fund from the reserves to abet those who are doing business in different countries.