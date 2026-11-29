Ahead of the Union Parishad (UP) elections, the Election Commission (EC) is starting a dialogue with political parties from today, Sunday. However, the Jamaat-e-Islami-led 11-party alliance is divided over whether to participate in this dialogue as a coalition.

The EC invited 18 registered political parties, including ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and opposition Jamaat-e-Islami, to the first day of talks on Sunday (29 November), according to their registration serial order.

However, Jamaat-e-Islami will not participate on Sunday. They want to take part in the dialogue as an alliance at a later time.

Meanwhile, alliance partners National Citizen Party (NCP) and Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) favour attending the EC's dialogue separately.