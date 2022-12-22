No possibility of too many changes in the committee: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader has said no one is essential for the party except Sheikh Hasina.

"Only the president of Awami League Sheikh Hasina is essential for the party. There is none who will not support her," he said.

Obaidul Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said this while talking to the reporters after visiting the venue of the 22nd National Council of Awami League at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital.

Noting that there is no possibility of many changes in the committee in the council, the AL general secretary said that there might be a major reshuffle in the next council.