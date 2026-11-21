Awami League’s dream of staging another 1/11 will turn into a nightmare: Hefazat-e-Islam
Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh has said that the activities-banned Awami League’s dream of staging another 1/11 will be turned into a nightmare.
In a statement sent to the media today, Saturday, the party said the country’s sovereignty would remain unprotected unless Awami fascism was eradicated. It also said the Awami League must be banned as a political party through judicial proceedings at the tribunal for its responsibility for mass killings.
In the statement, Hefazat-e-Islam Ameer Allama Shah Muhibbullah Babunagari and Secretary General Allama Sajedur Rahman said, “We will turn their (the Awami League’s) dream of staging another 1/11 into a nightmare.”
The statement added, “We do not believe that the media outlets seen working in favour of their anti-Bangladesh agenda will be spared when another mass resistance takes place.”
The statement said the Awami League was no longer a political party. It said that, after carrying out mass killings in the face of the July mass uprising, the party’s leaders and activists had fled to India, proving themselves to be agents of hegemonic interests.
With support from Delhi, the defeated forces of 2024 were once again attempting to destabilise Bangladesh through acts of arson and violence across the country under Awami fascism, it added.
The top Hefazat leaders said in the statement that the victims killed and injured in the Pilkhana, Shapla, July and anti-Modi movements were still waiting for justice.
Public anger was growing towards those who spoke in favour of the Awami League and hegemonic interests on various talk shows and platforms without taking the victims’ demand for justice into consideration, they said.
The statement said the Awami League had been given opportunities to return to politics in the past as well. Even after coming to power in 1996 by seeking forgiveness through deception, the party had not reformed itself.
Therefore, no one had the right to make any decision concerning the party that went against the aspirations of the families of those killed and the injured who had suffered under its brutal fascist rule in the previous Awami League regime, it said.
The Hefazat leaders said the Awami League could have no further political legitimacy in Bangladesh after seizing state power and carrying out enforced disappearances, killings and successive acts of genocide over 15 years, including at Pilkhana, Shapla and during the July uprising.
Unless Awami terrorism and fascism were eradicated, the country’s independence and sovereignty would remain unprotected, they said. Alongside united mass resistance, the Awami League must be banned as a political party through judicial proceedings at the tribunal for its responsibility for mass killings.