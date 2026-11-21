Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh has said that the activities-banned Awami League’s dream of staging another 1/11 will be turned into a nightmare.

In a statement sent to the media today, Saturday, the party said the country’s sovereignty would remain unprotected unless Awami fascism was eradicated. It also said the Awami League must be banned as a political party through judicial proceedings at the tribunal for its responsibility for mass killings.

In the statement, Hefazat-e-Islam Ameer Allama Shah Muhibbullah Babunagari and Secretary General Allama Sajedur Rahman said, “We will turn their (the Awami League’s) dream of staging another 1/11 into a nightmare.”