Politics today has become a profession instead of passion: Firoz Rashid

Jatiya Party (JaPa) MP Kazi Firoz Rashid today said politics has now become "a profession", which used to be about passion, reports UNB.

"Earlier, politics was about passion, and now it has become a profession," he said while participating in the discussion on prime minister Sheikh Hasina's proposal raised under Rule 147 on the occasion of the golden jubilee of Jatiya Sangsad.

He said that if anyone learns that a groom belongs to the ruling party, "they say Alhamdulillah."