Politics today has become a profession instead of passion: Firoz Rashid

Jatiya Party (JaPa) MP Kazi Firoz Rashid today said politics has now become "a profession", which used to be about passion, reports UNB.
"Earlier, politics was about passion, and now it has become a profession," he said while participating in the discussion on prime minister Sheikh Hasina's proposal raised under Rule 147 on the occasion of the golden jubilee of Jatiya Sangsad.
He said that if anyone learns that a groom belongs to the ruling party, "they say Alhamdulillah."
Firoz Rashid said that politics is the only way to change the lives of the people. "Now it has become a profession. Earlier, politics was about passion and people put their lives at risk," he added.
During the Pakistan era, he recalled, if a man was involved in politics, he did not get married as he would not get any job.
Firoz Rashid claimed that the parliament has many achievements along with weaknesses.
"Till date, it is not able to form a commission (on Bangabandhu's murder)... Because there was a major conspiracy behind the assassination of Bangabandhu. Dalim, Farooq, Rashid went and did it... it did not happen just like that. There was a conspiracy behind it, you didn't figure it out."
Firoz Rashid said that the nation is now divided into two parts.
"There is no neutral person. Teachers, doctors, intellectuals, journalists are all divided. The entire country is now divided into two parts," he said.
He also claimed that businessmen belonging to BNP got the most business during this period.