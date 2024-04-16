Jamaat changes its decision on upazila polls

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has backtracked from its decision to contest in the upcoming upazila parishad election.

The party’s central body has already sent directives to this end to the grassroots.

Sources from Jamaat said the decision not to contest the upazila election was taken following discussions at the party’s central executive committee.

Jamaat was a bit flexible initially about participating in the upazila polls.

The grassroots units were signaled to field candidates where they have the possibility of winning.

District and upazila units were given the responsibility of taking decisions and choosing candidates in their respective areas.

The party, however, changed its decision before the deadline of the submission of nomination forms in the first phase.

Sources said the party has sent the message of the latest decision to district and upazila units verbally.