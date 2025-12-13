Chief adviser urges unity: Salahuddin Ahmed

In the wake of the attack on Sharif Osman bin Hadi, a prominent figure of the July uprising, chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has called leaders of the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party and urged them to remain united.

After a meeting with the chief adviser at the state guest house Jamuna on Saturday afternoon, BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed told journalists that the chief adviser had urged all sides to work together in unity.

Although the pro-uprising forces remained united during the July uprising, the chief adviser’s call came at a time when differences among these groups have surfaced as the election draws closer, with leaders trading attacks against one another.