Attack on Sharif Osman bin Hadi
Chief adviser urges unity: Salahuddin Ahmed
In the wake of the attack on Sharif Osman bin Hadi, a prominent figure of the July uprising, chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has called leaders of the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party and urged them to remain united.
After a meeting with the chief adviser at the state guest house Jamuna on Saturday afternoon, BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed told journalists that the chief adviser had urged all sides to work together in unity.
Although the pro-uprising forces remained united during the July uprising, the chief adviser’s call came at a time when differences among these groups have surfaced as the election draws closer, with leaders trading attacks against one another.
A day after the schedule for the 13th parliamentary election and the referendum was announced, setting 12 February as polling day, Osman Hadi, a potential independent candidate from the Dhaka-8 constituency and convener of the Inqilab Moncho, was shot in the capital on Friday. Hadi sustained a gunshot wound in the head and is now admitted to Evercare Hospital in a critical condition.
As political leaders raised concerns about law and order in the election following the shooting of Osman Hadi, Professor Yunus called a meeting with leaders of three political parties.
He also urged all political parties to join the resistance rally organised by Inqilab Moncho.
BNP leader Salahuddin said that the chief adviser has called upon all political parties to participate in the protest rallies at Shahbagh or the Shaheed Minar tomorrow and the day after. He added that BNP has promised to take part.
Emphasising the need to maintain unity to resist fascism and terrorism, he said, “We want to show that unity. We want to show the national unity against fascism and terrorism. That will be our strength.”
Stressing the importance of maintaining unity to counter fascism and terrorism, he said, “We want to show that unity. We want to show the national unity against fascism and terrorism. That will be our strength.”
Rejecting the possibility of the ousted Awami League returning to politics, the BNP leader said, “If the fallen fascists think they can stop Bangladesh’s election through such national incidents or a couple of isolated events, that is a misconception.”
Following the attack on Osman Hadi, the BNP has urged the interim government to ensure the safety of all candidates in the national election.
Asked whether the BNP fears a larger attack, the BNP leader said, “We are not dismissing any such concerns. However, it is the government’s responsibility, the political parties’ responsibility, and public awareness is also essential. That is why we have said that if the Ministry of Home Affairs, law enforcement agencies, joint forces, the government, the people, and political parties work together in unity, Inshallah, we will be able to prevent such incidents.”
Meanwhile, BNP’s acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, is set to return to the country on 25 December after spending nearly one and a half decades in exile. Concerns over his security have been raised by the BNP on several occasions.
When asked whether Tarique Rahman’s security was discussed at today’s meeting, Salahuddin said, “This issue was not discussed here today. Of course, it is our highest priority. We will make efforts within the party and also call on the government to ensure his security.”