Raushon-GM Quader share stage at JaPa rally

Although the party’s chairman GM Quader was present on the stage, he did not deliver speech due to a court injunction.
Raushon Ershan became a bit emotional at the beginning of her speech.
“Jatiya Party is a family. I’ve spoken to many of the party after spending a long stretch abroad for treatment. I’m aware of all the matters of the party. We have to strengthen the party leaving all differences aside,” Raushon said.
Saying that JaPa never boycotted any election, Raushon asked the party activists to get prepared for the next parliament election by strengthening the party from grassroots.
Party’s secretary general Mujibul Haque Chunnu said it’s regrettable that the party’s chairman is present but he could not deliver speech. The person who filed the case against GM Quader would not get any place in JaPa.
Senior co-chairman Anisul Islam Mahmud said united JaPa would field candidates in all 300 constituencies in the next general election.
Party’s co-chairmen Kazi Firoz Rashid, ABM Ruhul Amin and other senior leaders spoke at the rally.