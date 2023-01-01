Raushon-GM Quader share stage at JaPa rally

Jatiya Party’s chief patron Raushon Ershad and chairman Golam Mohammad (GM) Quader sat side by side on the stage of a rally organised marking the party’s founding anniversary.

Raushon in her speech said it is not unusual to have differences of opinion in politics but this must be left behind for the sake of party.

Speaking at the rally marking 37th founding anniversary of the party on 1 January as chief guest, Raushon said a united JaPa is stronger than ever.